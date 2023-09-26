Jason Sudeikis Agrees to Big Child Support Monthly Payments to Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's child support battle seems to have reached an end. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Ted Lasso actor has agreed to make big monthly payments to his ex, in the amount of $27,500. This is for the two children they share together: son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6.

The child support payments that Sudeikis will be making include $10,300 for Otis and $17,200 for Daisy. In addition to Sudeikis' monthly payments, the actor has also agreed to pay for 25 percent of Wilde's childcare expenses. Sudeikis and Wilde have also agreed to share joint custody of their kids. The duo plans to work the schedule by trading off weeks. Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and share two children: a son, born in 2014, and a daughter, born in 2016. The pair had been engaged since 2013 but ended their relationship in 2020.

(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images [Olivia Wilde]; Amy Sussman/Getty Images [Jason Sudeikis])

Wilde and Sudeikis' custody battle began heating up earlier this year, with Wilde previously demanding that her ex pay child support. In a court filing from April, obtained by The Blast, Wilde claimed that she had been paying for "food, clothing, and childcare" for their two kids with no help from her ex. She also claimed that Sudeikis has a higher income than she does, and asked that he be forced to cover her attorney fees.

"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," Wilde wrote. "While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs."

"I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living," Wilde continued. "I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct." ET noted that it had reached out to reps for both Sudeikis and Wilde regarding the child support agreement, but had not heard back at the time of this writing.