Janet Jackson Seen for the First Time Since Welcoming Son Eissa

Janet Jackson became a mother for the first time three weeks ago, welcoming son Eissa with her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

On Tuesday, the new mom was photographed in public for the first time since giving birth, with E! News reporting that the singer hit the streets of London to visit luxury baby boutique Blue Almonds.

Sporting loose black pants, black sneakers and a brown fur wrap, the 50-year-old looked comfortable and relaxed as she shopped. The boutique is a favorite of many A-listers in London, including Kate Middleton, who shopped there in 2013 while pregnant with her son, Prince George.

A source told the outlet that Jackson and baby Eissa are “doing well.”

“She has hired help at home and her husband been with her through it all,” the source said. “It was a difficult pregnancy but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom.”

Days after Eissa’s birth, another source said that Jackson is “getting her strength back and feeling well,” as she did not have an easy pregnancy.

“She is totally in love,” the source added. “She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that’s all she really wants.”

