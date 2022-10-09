Janet Jackson Posts Rare Photo With Niece Paris After Catching up During Fashion Week

Janet Jackson has some family time with her niece Paris Jackson during a fashion week party in France this week. Paris is the middle child of Janet's older brother, the late and great Michael Jackson. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week. It's one of the few times the two have been seen together in public. The reunion comes after years of speculation that the two have been estranged in the years since Michael's death. Paris and Janet reportedly got into a heated argument regarding the King of Pop's will back in 2012, and video footage of Janet seemingly grabbing Paris during an argument surfaced online. The uber-private family remained silent on the rumors, but Paris did set the record straight when rumors surfaced she wasn't invited to her aunt's Billboard Music Awards performance.

"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, as reported by Page Six.

She continued: Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media," she continued. "But that doesn't mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public."

Janet lives full-time in London. But despite such, sources say she makes it a priority to maintain a positive relationship with her nieces and nephews. "Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all," a source told HollywoodLife. "She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother's house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help."