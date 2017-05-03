Janet Jackson’s 4-Month-Old Son Eissa Will Join Her on Tour

EXCLUSIVE: @JanetJackson plans to bring baby Eissa on tour with her, a source says. https://t.co/w7for7bx07 pic.twitter.com/vYHOyTW9u9 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 2, 2017

Janet Jackson is ready to make her comeback!

The 50-year-old singer announced on Monday that she plans to continue her tour after taking time off during her pregnancy. The State of the World Tour, formerly called Unbreakable, will resume in September.

A source close to Jackson tells Entertainment Tonight that the singer plans to bring her almost 4-month-old son, Eissa, with her on tour.

Last month, Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, split and they are currently in court to finalize their divorce.

“She will be in court to flesh out the dissolution of her marriage,” the source says. “Touring with baby Eissa could be a possible problem but she’s hoping it’s not.”

The source also said her older brother, Randy Jackson, will be on tour with her to help take care of her son.

“He’s her primary source of emotional support and may be the perfect guardian for her son while she’s on tour,” the source adds.

In addition to planning her “greatest tour ever,” Jackson is getting her post-baby body back in shape.

“She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source says. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”

