Jana Kramer ‘Frustrated’ by Remarks From Mommy Shamers About Post-Birth Body

Jana Kramer is standing up against her inconsiderate body shamers.

Just a few days after giving birth to son Jace Joseph, the actress and country singer addressed some of the hateful comments her followers said about her after posting a photo of herself in form-fitting clothes,

“A few things because honestly I’m so frustrated and I need to vent this,” Kramer wrote on Instagram alongside a cropped image of the star lifting her shirt to reveal her stomach.

“I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I’m so glad I didn’t which is why this photo is now cropped,” she added. “It’s amazing the comments and how rude some people can be.”

She continued: “No I didn’t get a tummy tuck, no I don’t have a personal chef, no I don’t have fortunes so I didn’t train everyday. Yes I had a c-section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section)… In that photo I had on a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!!”

Kramer added that if she had posted the full photo of what her actual stomach looks like post-baby, “I would have probably been shamed too.”

“Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?” she asked. “Our bodies are all beautiful and created differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way?”

“Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every woman has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift someone up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let’s give that a try,” she concluded, adding, “I love y’all. Back to my baby.”

Kramer gave birth to baby Jace, her second child with husband Mike Caussin, on Nov. 29.

“Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full. Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family,” Kramer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The One Tree Hill alum recently revealed the meaning of her son’s name.

“Jace. My sweet baby boy. When I found out Jace meant ‘healing’ I knew right then that was his name,” the singer revealed on Instagram a day after the birth.

“He has been every bit of healing since I found out we were being blessed with another baby. I love you so much baby boy,” added Kramer, who is also mom to daughter Jolie Rae, 2.