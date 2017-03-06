Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Daughter’s Accident, Calls It Her ‘Worst Nightmare’

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was in a serious ATV accident in Louisiana in February that left her in critical condition after emergency CPR was performed on site. Luckily, Maddie fully recovered from the scary incident and was released from the hospital after four days.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is Fully Recovered Three Weeks After ATV Accident

Videos by PopCulture.com

One month later, Spears took to Instagram to give fans an update on her daughter and share her thanks for the prayers that came her way in the wake of Maddie’s accident.

“A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyone’s worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly….,” Spears wrote alongside a photo of Maddie holding an infant.

“Fast forward- Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair,” Spears shared. “I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”

“#Godisgood,” she added.

In a Womanista exclusive interview with Spears, the country singer gets real about motherhood and its highs and lows. We’re glad the family is able to move on beyond their heartbreak.

H/T: Twitter / The New 1037

Related:

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Ash Wednesday Photo With Daughter Maddie Three Weeks After Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Gets Her Game on at Basketball Practice After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is All Smiles Celebrating Valentine’s Day After Terrifying Accident