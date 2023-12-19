Jamie Foxx Pens Emotional Message to Daughter Corinne After Her Engagement

Jamie Foxx couldn't be happier for his daughter Corrine, who was recently engaged. The 29-year-old actress made the announcement in an Instagram post on Dec. 17 that her boyfriend, Joe Hooten, proposed to her. The pair have been an item since 2018. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she captioned a series of black and white shots from the special moment. They both attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018. The one person who is happier than the bride-to-be is her father. The Oscar winner revealed Hooten asked for his daughter's hand in marriage, and approves of their union. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote: "you are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement… @joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… 🙏🏾❤️ and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can't wait to walk you down that isle.. [sic]."

The proposal comes months after the Ray star suffered a reported near-death medical emergency. Earlier this month, accepted the Vanguard Award at this year's Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. He reflected on his lengthy recovery. "I want to thank everybody," he said after a standing ovation. "I've been through something. I've been through some things. It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too… I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough. ... I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up."

It's unclear what led to the medical emegercy. Some suspect a stroke. Corinne acted as her father's spoksperson during the ordeal and didn't leave his side while he recovered in Chicago.