Jaime King's Estranged Husband Kyle Newman and Singer Cyn Welcome First Child Together

✖

Congratulations are in order for Kyle Newman, who is now officially a dad of three! The 44-year-old filmmaker and his girlfriend Cyn, whose full name is Cynthia Nabozny, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Etienne Noel Newman, on Wednesday. Their little bundle of joy is the third child for Newman, who shares two sons – James Knight, 7, and Leo Thames, 5 – with estranged wife Jaime King.

The couple confirmed their family expanded by one tiny member Thursday night, with Cyn sharing the news on Instagram. The proud new mom wrote, "Surprise! I'm a mommy!" The singer, 27, went on to reveal that she and Newman "welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman." She announced the birth alongside a gallery of two images, one showing all three of their hands and another showing herself and Newman fondly looking down at their newborn, whose face was obscured with a graphic reading "love." Newman has not yet shared the news to his own account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyn (@cynthialovely)

As the new mom hinted, the birth was a surprise to many, as the couple had not previously revealed they were expecting. The singer had hinted that she was pregnant back on Dec. 28 when tweeted a lyric from "Hypochondriac" by Sasha Sloan reading, "Now i call my dr everyday, since i met you something in me's changed." She shared the lyric alongside a red heart emoji, though neither she nor Newman officially confirmed the exciting news until the Thursday birth announcement.

The pair sparked romance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After they celebrated International Friendship Day with messages to each other on Twitter July, Cyn and Newman went Instagram official on Christmas Day, when the singer, who is signed to Katy Perry's label Unsub Records and known for her songs "I'll Still Have Me," "Only With You," and "Drinks," shared the first photo of herself with Newman on Instagram. She shared another photo of them on Feb. 4 before opening up about their relationship in a Valentine's Day post, which read, "oop! a pandemic hit and i met my soul mate!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyn (@cynthialovely)

Newman's relationship with Cyn follows his relationship with King. The former couple met while working on the comedy Fanboys in 2005 and were married for 12 years before King filed for divorce in May. She also filed for a temporary restraining order, but later withdrew the request in June.