Ivanka Trump Shares Thanksgiving Snap With Husband and Kids

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Ivanka Trump has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, and she took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Thursday to share a photo proclaiming just that.

The businesswoman used the social media platform to upload a photo of herself, her husband Jared Kushner, their three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and 8-month-old Theodore, as well as Ivanka’s maternal grandmother.

“I feel incredibly blessed and thankful on this #Thanksgiving day,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Wishing you and your families a very happy Thanksgiving!”

Trump later shared another Thanksgiving photo on the platform after dinner, this time of herself posing makeup-free with the caption, “Is it too early for seconds?”