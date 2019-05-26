Indy 500: ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak’s Son Celebrates Race With Hilarious Shirt

Good Bones star and Hoosier, Mina Starsiak is celebrating more than just the Indianapolis 500 this month! In addition to the greatest spectacle in racing dominating the sports world ahead of Memorial Day, the HGTV personality is honoring her sweet infant son, Jack as he revels in a major milestone.

Starsiak’s son with husband, Stephen Hawk, is officially 9 months old and the doting first time mom took to Instagram this past May to share the landmark event with a series of photos featuring Jack and his canine brother, Frank.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“9 months!!!” Starsiak commented alongside three blue emoji hearts. “[Oh my God].”

View this post on Instagram 9 MONTHS!!!!! Omg. 💙💙💙 A post shared by mina_starsiak_hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) on May 9, 2019 at 2:58pm PDT

While the snapshot captured the hearts of her fans with many gushing over the tot, others were fixated on the witty, ambiguous T-shirt he was sporting that read, “Here for the milk” — an homage to the tradition started by Indianapolis 500 winner, Louis Meyer in 1936, who regularly drank buttermilk to refresh himself on a hot day, according to facts shared by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Love the [Indy 500] shirt!” one fan wrote. “Love Indy this time of year.”

“That shirt!” another commented. “He is SO cute!”

Sold by local Indianapolis business, The Shop Indy in Broad Ripple, the adorable and officially licensed T-shirt retails for $20 USD and is sold seasonally.

As Starsiak and her family celebrate the Indy 500, she is also rejoicing in the beautiful blossoms of spring thanks to a collaboration with Lowe’s, in addition to sharing with fans a brand new season of her HGTV series alongside mother, Karen Laine.

In an effort to maintain that “Indy glow” in every home they renovate and refresh within the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, Starsiak admits that while the two have been asked to renovate elsewhere within the state, they have no desire to.

“Indy has always been home, it’s the perfect size for me. Most of my family is here — I wish they all were, but we’ve got a couple San Francisco people — but [Indianapolis] is the biggest small town. Everyone knows everyone and everything, which sometimes is no fun, but for the most part, it’s awesome,” she told PopCulture.com earlier this month about Season 4.

With the new set of episodes finally here, Starsiak has had her hands full as of lately. Not only is the mother-of-one spending time with her sweet baby Jack, whom she welcomed last August, but she is really enjoying all the fixings to her home thanks to the home care and landscaping project with Lowe’s.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200047]

“It’s like a sign of spring,” Starsiak told PopCulture.com of the easy, inexpensive DIYs she worked on, which ranged from building boxed planters to vibrant front porch refreshing that included her new favorite mulch. “In all the neighborhoods, and entry ways, it’s just like this is what you do. You put a fresh layer down, it’s a nice, clean slate, and it just feels good.”

While Starsiak is excited about all the success coming her way, she is very much looking forward to her upcoming project with fellow HGTV co-stars, the Property Brothers and Jasmine Roth to renovate the Brady Bunch home in A Very Brady Renovation premiering this September — something she considers surreal as production wraps up this week.

“It is so weird, I think because it’s season four and we’ve been doing it, it has gotten routine,” Starsiak laughed. “[But] definitely every once in a while, I’m like, ‘Oh okay, yes, people, you want to talk to me?’ It’s very cool. With the show, I’ve been able to do so many cool things.”

Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV

Photo credit: Instagram / @srhawk2003