'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Son Hospitalized

Comedian Joe Gatto revealed that his young son Remington was recently hospitalized. The Impractical Jokers star shared in an Instagram post Monday night that his 5-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Bessy Gatto, would be spending the night in the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

Gatto shared the concerning update alongside a photo from his son's hospital room showing the youngster laying in a hospital bed with stuffed animals. Gatto, who did not disclose the reason for his son's hospitalization, wrote in the caption, "hospital nights," adding the hashtag [Gattography]," before offering some words of encouragement to his son, writing, "rest up little buddy." Gatto assured fans that little Remington is "on the mend," concluding the post by writing, "Just another sleepover here. Thanks for the well wishes." Gatto has not shared any further updates at this time. Bessy also hasn't shared any news about the 5-year-old.

Remington is the youngest of two children Gatto shares with Bessy. The former couple are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Milana. The couple married in 2013 before welcoming Milana in 2015 and Remington in 2017. The couple was married for nearly 10 years before Gatto announced in December 2021 their decision to separate. Gatto made the announcement while revealing his decision to step back from Impractical Jokers, explaining, "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids." Bessy later confirmed the news in her own post.

"Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she wrote. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!"

In the months since their separation, Gatto and Bessy have remained a united front. Bessy, along with their children, showed up for several of Gatto's comedy shows. She told Us Weekly in April 2022 that despite their separation, she and Gatto "will always be a family," adding that their "babies deserve to have us both in their life and to have us both be happy and thriving." Bessy said she and Gatto "are friends and coparents to our beautiful kids," and they both "intend to always put them first and do what's best for our family."