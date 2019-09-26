Ice-T Slams Trolls Criticizing Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding 3-Year-Old Daughter

Ice-T and wife Coco Austin are parents to 3-year-old daughter Chanel, and Austin recently received some criticism after sharing that she still breastfeeds the toddler. On Wednesday, Ice-T responded to the trolls, explaining that Chanel’s diet doesn’t only consist of breast milk.

“They make it like the baby only breastfeeds,” he told TMZ in New York City this week. “Every once in a while she wants to get close to her mom so that’s what they do. You know what I’m saying? She eats food. She eats f—ing cheeseburgers [laughs].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Austin has posted about breastfeeding numerous times, with her most recent post coming five days ago on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Sep 20, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

“A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing,” she wrote alongside photos of herself breastfeeding Chanel on a private plane. “I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.”

“They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know..,” she continued, adding the hashtag [normalize breast feeding].

Austin discussed breastfeeding with OK! last year, sharing that much of the criticism she has received has been from her U.S. fans.

“They say to only breastfeed the baby for two years — that’s what they’ve been saying to me. I’m so sick of people telling me that. ‘Cause that’s during the time when they need their nutrition, and then they start eating food,” she said. “But in European cities, they’re breastfeeding until seven, eight years old. I get females all around the world telling me that this is something that’s not weird. [They ask] ‘Why do you guys have to normalize breastfeeding?’”

Chanel will celebrate her fourth birthday in November, and as has been the custom for her previous birthdays, her parents will likely throw her a blowout bash to mark the milestone. For her third birthday, Chanel celebrated with a Peppa Pig-themed party, which was complete with a stage, a Peppa Pig-themed dessert table, a ball pit, plenty of balloons and even a group of teacup piglets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:25pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images