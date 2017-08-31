‘Hunger Games’ Star Jenna Malone Opens up About ‘Motherhood, Depression and Self Worth’

In a series of Instagram posts, Hunger Games actress Jenna Malone has opened up about “motherhood, depression and self worth” alongside photos of her and her son, Ode Mountain.

In the first post, Malone shared a blurry photo and wrote, “I don’t have anything beautiful to say. Except that this struggle is real. The sharp edges are too much to hold without compassion.”

“I’m struggling with this. Compassion for myself and this moment of growth in my life. I know I am not alone in this. I guess I just needed to share, in hopes of being seen and feeling not so very much alone,” she added.

In another photo shared recently, Malone wrote a note to Ode.

“For you I will make my skin impenetrable against the wind and the blackberry bramble. I will let it tear and bleed with grace and strength. I will take your pain and your fear and your skin bruised soft by falls and kiss them over and over again until you find your courage,” she wrote.

“I can not give you courage. I can only show you mine. You will decide for yourself how you will grow. I can only hold you in my arms for so long until they too become unnecessary to demonstrate what safety is. You will hold the imprint of our life together in your skin,” Malone continued.