‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Ashley Williams Expecting a Baby After Miscarriage

Ashley Williams’ husband Neal Dodson better get ready to tell two kids how he met their mother.

The actress is pregnant with baby number two!

“Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he’s getting a baby brother instead. Smaller poops. #babydodsonsequel #comingspring2017,” the How I Met Your Mother star tweeted on Saturday.

She also debuted her baby bump that night while accompanying her sister, Kimberly Williams Paisley, at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour event in Pasadena, California.

“I’m gonna go strut the red carpet with my sist tonight at the #hallmarktcas! Check out my rockin bump! It’s… it’s rockin. @Kimwilliamspais,” she shared.

Her sister chimed in on the good news with a touch of humor of her own.

“Not necessarily,” she wrote, responding to Williams’ “smaller poops” comment. “Congrats @imthesmash and @nealdodson #AuntKimmy.”

The happy news comes after the Jim Gaffigan Show star penned a powerful essay revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

Congratulations on this rainbow baby!

