‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actress Laura Bell Bundy and Husband Welcome Baby Boy

How I Met Your Mother star Laura Bell Bundy gave birth on Monday, as she revealed in an adorable new Instagram post.

Bundy showed off her new bundle of joy on Tuesday in a hospital bed selfie. The 38-year-old actress and singer smiled with her new son, Huck, in her arms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Huck Hinkle was born today May 20th at 3:15pm pacific,” she wrote. “7 lbs. 21.5 inches. He’s perfect. We are so blessed.”

Bundy is married to film producer Thom Hinkle, who she said was by her side for the birth. Hinkle is known for some of TV’s biggest comedies in recent years, including Rashida Jones’ Angie Tribeca, which came to an end last year following a cancellation earlier this month.



“It was a doozy!” Bundy went on. “[Thom Hinkle] Was the perfect husband. I was an insane person and avoided pain meds.. he was so supportive. We are both in love with our little man!”

Bundy included three more photos in her post. One showed Hinkle holding their newborn son to his bare chest, and another showed the three of them together. Hinkle and Bundy smiled, though she had tears in her eyes, while the baby curled up sweetly in her arms.

The last photo showed baby Huck by himself, his arms opened and his fingers outstretched. This is Bundy’s first child ever.

Bundy is best-known for her stage work as a Broadway star. She was the original Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray as well as the original Elle Woods in the musical adaptation of Legally Blond. On TV, she took the starring role of Dr. Jordan Denby on Anger Management from 2012 to 2014.

On How I Met Your Mother, Bundy was a recurring character throughout Season 6, from 2010 to 2011. She played Becky, the ditzy news co-anchor of Robin (Cobie Smulders). In the course of the season she starred in a shameless commercial for boats, thereby overshadowing Robin on screen, and then briefly dated Ted (Josh Radnor), further driving a wedge between him and Robin.

Bundy has also appeared on shows like Cold Case, Modern Men, Happy Hour, Veronica Mars and Strangers With Candy. She appeared in the film adaptation of Dreamgirls in 2006, and has also seen success as a country music star. Her first single, “Giddy On Up” hit number 60 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2010, and she has worked with other singers such as Miranda Lambert, Kellie Pickler and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.