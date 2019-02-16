‘How I Met Your Mother’ Alum Alyson Hannigan Reveals Rare Valentine Snap of Her Daughters

Alyson Hannigan posted a rare photo of her daughters on Instagram this week in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Hannigan, known for starring in How I Met Your Mother, among other iconic shows and movies, has a fan-favorite web presence on Instagram. The actress posts less and less about her work these days, focusing instead on the life of a happy parent. This year, that included a picture of her daughters standing arm in arm before a giant display of balloons shaped into a heart.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” she wrote. “I hope you are filled with love that last a lot longer than the tape I used on these balloons!”

In another post, Hannigan showed how quickly the balloons had fallen, leaving a faint trail of red and pink baubles tumbling across the tile floor.

Hannigan’s posts few and far between, but most of them focus on her daughters, Saty and Keeva. In September, she posted a photo of the two holding signs showing that Keeva is in first grade, while Saty is in fourth. In the comments, many fans remarked about how much they resembled their mother.

Hannigan’s daughters were born in 2009 and 2012, respectively, both during the run of How I Met Your Mother, which aired from 2005 to 2014. Her eldest was born during Season 4, while her youngest was born right at the end of Season 7. Only the second pregnancy lined up with an on-screen one, as Hannigan’s character, Lily, was pregnant for most of Season 7. Her second pregnancy was in the final season.

Hannigan shares her children with Alexis Denisof, her co-star from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. Denisof played Wesley Wyndham-Pryce, while Hannigan Willow Rosenberg. The two married back in 2003, and live in Los Angeles with their children.

Soon, her daughters are likely watching her on TV every week now, as Hannigan has a starring role in the upcoming live-action reboot of Kim Possible. Hannigan plays Ann Possible, the titular hero’s mother, and brought her daughters with her to the premiere of the show earlier this week. She told E! News that Kim Possible — the original cartoon — is their new favorite show.

Hannigan also teased the possibility of more work in the near future. The actress said that she laid low for the last few years to enjoy her daughters’ childhoods, but now that they are getting more independent with school, she can take on more roles. That may even include the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot fans are always begging for, though she says that decision does not lie with her.

“It just all falls back to Joss,” she said. “Because there’s nothing without him.”

