‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Bryan Expecting Child With Wife

Zachery Bryan is getting ready to decorate his house in blue.

Speaking to Access Live on Wednesday, the former Home Improvement star revealed that his brood of three children is about to grow to four with a little boy on the way. The newest addition will be Bryan’s fourth child with Carly, his wife of eleven years.

“Fourth on the way!” Bryan said when asked about his family. “A boy, finally! I’m excited.”

The little bundle of join will join older siblings Jordana Nicole, 2, as well as 4-year-old twins Gemma and Taylor, the couple’s first children.

While the multi-talented actor and producer, who also created the Flash Mafia app, is ecstatic with the news that he will be welcoming a boy, after welcoming daughter Jordana in June of 2016, he couldn’t contain his excitement at having another little girl.

“We are thrilled with our new addition,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I remember my adolescent days and always dreaming of girls. Well, my wish came true in a very different way!”

The Aurora, Colorado native is certainly a proud dad and frequently takes to social media to document his life as a father, sharing photos and videos of his three children, with recent posts centering on the family’s Thanksgiving and Halloween celebrations.

Just last week, Bryan showed off his daughter’s dance moves in a video posted to Instagram, in which the little girl, as well as her siblings and Bryan, sing along to Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah… ” he captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#danceparty,” “#lastnight” and “#sheelainthebackground.”

"Yeah, yeah, yeah… " he captioned the video, adding the hashtags "#danceparty," "#lastnight" and "#sheelainthebackground."

Bryan rose to fame in the 1990s with the rise of the Tim Allen ABC comedy, in which he, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith played brothers, Brad, Randy, and Mark Taylor. According to the Home Improvement star, not only is he gearing up to be a father-of-four, but he and Smith are also gearing up to start a new project that will recruit fellow child star of the 1990s, Macaulay Culkin.

“I still keep in really good touch with Jonathan, we’re been working on a few projects together,” he said during his interview with Access Live, adding that he and Smith originally got the idea for the project after listening to Culkin’s podcast Bunny Ears.

Although he remained tightlipped when it came to details of the project, he claimed that looked like it would be “moving forward.”