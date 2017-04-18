Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet New Photo With Haley Joy

My girl 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Hoda Kotb may have made her return to the Today show Monday, but the new mom is still spending as much time as she can with her daughter, Haley Joy.

On Tuesday, the anchor shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her bundle of joy to Instagram, posting a photo of herself cradling baby Haley as the pair enjoy some time outside.

“My girl,” Kotb captioned the shot.

This new snap marks perhaps the best view we’ve gotten of Kotb’s baby girl, as the new mom has only included the back of Haley Joy’s head in previous snaps. Here, Kotb shows off her daughter’s big brown eyes as the infant gazes lovingly at her mom.

Kotb has previously shared snaps of Haley with plenty of famous faces, including her family, her Today show co-hosts, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Kathie Lee Gifford, as well as friends like Maria Shriver and Meredith Vieira.

