Hoda Kotb Shares Daughters’ First Day of School and Fans React

Hoda Kotb is a proud mom. The former Today show staple showed off her daughters’ looks for their first days of school.

Kotb is the mother of daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. They are 9 and 5, respectively, going into 3rd and 1st grade.

“First day!!! 3rd and 1st ❤️❤️” she captioned a series of Instagram posts of her posting alongside her daughters. There are also individual shots of Haley and Hope.

Journalist Justin Sylvester commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️” Fitness expert Denise Austin commented, “Awwwwww the BEST!!!!!!! Xoxoxo.”

Kotb has been basking in all of the motherhood moments as of lately. Since announcing her exit from The Today Show in October 2024, she has been spending more time with her daughters as promised. At the time of her exit, she also expressed that Hope’s Type 1 diabetes diagnoses also played a factor in her decision to take time away.

“As anyone with a child who has Type 1 (knows), especially a little kid, you’re constantly watching, you’re constantly monitoring, you’re constantly checking, which is what I did all the time when I was (at Today). You’re distracted,” she said in an interview with Today.com. “You just get a priority check in your life,” she continued. “I can be here and sweating what’s happening to Hope in the morning and in the night, or I can be there and feel relief that I can see.”

Kotb has been open about how motherhood, despite having children later in life, has been the biggest blessing of her life. She welcomed Haley when she was 52. She says having children later in life has been helpful in rearing her children. “I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don’t feel any ounce of shame,” she said of having children in her 50s, per PEOPLE.