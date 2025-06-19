Hoda Kotb Seemingly Walks Back Denial She’s Replacing Kelly Clarkson, Says ‘Never Say Never’ About Daytime TV

We may be seeing Hoda Kotb back on our daytime screens soon. Months after she retired from TODAY, rumors swirled she’d take Kelly Clarkson’s spot, which she denied. However, she’s seemingly changing her tune.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kotb walked back previous comments that speculation was “not true” about her taking Clarkson’s gig. There are reports that Clarkson is not renewing her contract at the end of her current one with NBC and returning to focusing on music.

“My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is that I’m a never say never person,” Kotb, 60, told Cohen. “You don’t know what life is gonna bring you.” The Emmy winner admitted that she’s “having such fun with the ride that [she’s] on … at this moment,” but that “TV is [her] first love.” Still, she said, “As I say in life, you don’t know.”

Clarkson’s contract is set to expire in 2026. She’s admitted the schedule is grueling, not allowing for much outside of the show. Despite the show’s success, the American Idol winner has become flustered. “Kelly would like to spend more time down South,” a source told Page Six, adding that her children are her “number one priority.”

Kotb exited TODAY in January after 17 years. Meanwhile, Clarkson’s show staff are reportedly bracing themselves for the show’s end.

An anonymous producer source told Daily Mail they’re “not feeling too stable” amid the show’s uncertain future. They added, “[Clarkson] could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me?” In terms of the environment, the source noted that “stressed is an understatement” when it comes to the vibe on set, the producer said. “No one likes the uncertainty. This feels like it could collapse any minute.”