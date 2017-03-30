Hoda Kotb Invites ‘Baby Whisperer’ Maria Shriver for the ‘Perfect’ Day With Haley Joy

The baby whisperer -- a.k.a @mariashriver came by and Haley joy was MESMERIZED! Love you xo @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

TODAY Show special anchor, Maria Shriver gave coworker, Hoda Kotb a friendly lesson in motherhood as she paid a visit to Kotb and her daughter, Haley Joy on Thursday afternoon.

As the TODAY co-host continues her maternity leave, both mom and daughter Haley Joy received a special visitor at their New York City home from none other than NBC News' Shriver.

Kotb took to Instagram and Twitter to share images of their day together, captioning Shriver as "the baby whisperer."

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford Meets Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy in Heartwarming New Photo

In the candid photos, Shriver is seen cradling baby Haley during a feeding. As for Kotb, her selfie skills remained on point as she smiled from ear to ear while her friend and daughter bonded.

Shriver took to Instagram too, sharing the same image and captioning, "The absolute best way to spend your time. So proud of you [Hoda Kotb] and soooo happy for you!"

Who else has Haley Joy yet to hang out with? We are eagerly awaiting the next play date for Kotb's little girl!

