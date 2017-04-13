Hoda Kotb Spends Quality Time With Her Family, Announces ‘Today Show’ Return

Gang is all here ❤️😍👶🏼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Hoda Kotb is just days away from her return to the Today show, but the host made sure to squeeze in some quality family time before heading back to television.

Kotb has been on a break from the morning show since welcoming adopted daughter Haley Joy two months ago, but a new promo that aired on Wednesday’s NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt revealed that Kotb will be back on the Today show Monday morning, E! News reports.

“Now you can see more of Hoda every morning with Matt and Savannah,” the ad shared. “Join us as we welcome her back.”

In the meantime, the host spent some quality time with her family, including her mom, sister and some of Haley Joy’s cousins.

Since Haley Joy’s birth, the little one has enjoyed visits and gifts from plenty of her mom’s famous friends, but Haley Joy looks just as thrilled to be in the company of her family as they happily posed around her for the sweet snaps.

“Gang is all here,” Kotb captioned the moments on Instagram. “#cousins xx.”

