Hoda Kotb’s Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Promises to ‘Hold Down the Fort’ at ‘Today’ After Adoption Announcement

Hoda Kotb has her Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager’s support following her announcement she’s now a mother of two.

The television personality broke the new Tuesday morning when she called in to reveal she had welcomed her second child, daughter Hope Catherine, via adoption, and also revealed some detail about how she, boyfriend Joel Schiffman and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy are adjusting to their new family member.

“They are amazing. I was watching Haley with [Hope] and I didn’t know what that was gonna mean or how it was gonna work,” Kotb, 54, said of the girls’ sibling dynamic. “We walked in, and I gotta tell you guys, watching Haley with her… she literally wrapped her arms around this little girl.”

“I’m standing in the middle of my living room right now. [Hope]’s sleeping in the bassinet right here next to me and I keep looking, like, ‘She’s right there! She’s wrapped up like a baby burrito, she’s here!’ It’s the coolest thing ever,” Kotb added over the phone.

Kotb seemed to have no worries about her 10 o’clock hour Today show, as Bush Hager — who made her debut on the show last week — assured her she would take care of things at work while she was on her maternity leave, PEOPLE writes.

“We want you to enjoy every single moment,” Bush Hager said. “I know we just started a new show but you know what, who cares?! I’m not worried about it!”

“The show will be here,” Today host Savannah Guthrie added.

“I’ll hold down the fort,” Bush Hager joked. “You will be missed, but enjoy every moment with that beautiful baby.”

“Also, we’re coming over!” Guthrie said before her co-host chimed in, “Yeah, today! Let us know if we can bring something!”

During the call, Kotb opened up about why the chose Hope’s name.

“The name came because I think there are a lot of women out there who are hoping that their day is coming too,” she told Guthrie and Bush Hager.

“I know the feeling of it not happening for a long time and I feel like sometimes if it’s meant to happen, it will,” she added. “They told me, at the adoption agency, to wait wisely. They said, ‘Don’t count the days, don’t wonder’ — and trust me, I feel like I’m overflowing with goodness.”

“[Joel and I] had already thought of a name… and ‘Hope’ is in my journal about 10 million times as I was writing for her,” Kotb continued. “Catherine is my best friend [Karen]’s daughter’s name. It just so happens this weekend — when [Hope] was born, when we got her — it was also John’s birthday, my best friend’s husband who passed, and they said that they promised him that they would come to New York and go to Yankee Stadium to a baseball game for him on his first birthday in heaven.”

“And so it was a very emotional time for all of us and I said to Catherine, I said, ‘You’re the strongest kid I know.’ So I wanted to name her after Catherine,” the journalist added through tears, as Guthrie and Bush Hager also reached for tissues at the touching story.