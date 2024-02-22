Hilary Swank Reveals Names of Her Twins in Valentine's Day Message

Hilary Swank just revealed the names of twin nearly a year after their birth. The actress posted a photo of her 10-month-old son and daughter on the beach last Wednesday with their names written in the sand. They are named "Aya" and "Ohm."

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," Swank explained in the caption. "Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Swank gave birth to Aya and Ohm last year around Easter, at the age of 48. She and her husband Philip Schneider married in August of 2018. Schneider is an entrepreneur and Swank's second husband, though she has had several other notable relationships throughout her career.

Swank was marred to actor Chad Low from 1997 to 2007. They met while filming Quiet Days in Hollywood. That was the last time Swank was linked to another performer. She dated her agent, John Campisi for several years before splitting up in 2012. In 2016, she announced her engagement to financial advisor Rubén Torres, though they ended the engagement within a few months.

Now Swank seems to be loving motherhood and married life without giving up much in the way of productivity. After her Valentine's post, she kicked off a press tour for her movie Ordinary Angels, which premieres on Friday, Feb. 23 only in theaters. Swank seems to be particularly passionate about the project, as she wrote on Instagram: "This movie is about real people and all the real, raw human emotions. I hope you will feel the love we all poured into this one. You will laugh, cry, but most importantly... feel."