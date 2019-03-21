Hilary Duff Wishes Son Luca Cruz a Happy Birthday in Wake of Attempted Home Invasion

Hilary Duff isn’t letting a would-be robber stop her from celebrating son Luca Cruz’s seventh birthday.

The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram on Wednesday, just hours after a man attempted to break into her Beverly Hills home, to pen a sweet message to “the star” of her heart, son Luca Cruz, who turned 7 on March 20.

“Luca Cruz…the star of my heart. Makes me proud everyday,” Duff captioned a photo of Luca wearing a backpack. “7 better look out….he has arrived #wherehasthetimegone.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum and ex-husband Mike Comrie welcomed Luca, their first child, on March 20, 2012, Duff at the time calling her new baby “the most wonderful, sweet, adorable baby.”

“Wow, I can’t believe I have a baby!” she tweeted just after becoming a first-time mom. “Thank you for all the messages and well wishes. I love you all so much.”

Although only 7, Luca already has some pretty important duties. In October, Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair, officially making Luca a big brother, which also comes with big brother duties.

Having first announced her pregnancy in June, the Younger star later revealed that Luca was eager to become an older sibling, and had even started brainstorming some names to help Duff and Comrie come to a decision.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” she revealed. “He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey. So, we’ll see. We never know.”

Although the couple opted not to go with Luca’s suggestion, the then 6-year-old was supportive throughout Duff’s pregnancy, and was even present throughout his mother’s labor and remained “totally calm.”

After giving birth, Duff admitted that it was her pregnancy and birthing experience with Luca that encouraged her to go a “natural, drug-free” route when it came to welcoming Banks.

“I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are,” the actress, who gave birth at home, said. “My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest.”

Now, Duff’s two “greatest joys” are inseparable, even if Banks “has already learned that boys have cooties.”