Hilary Duff Gives Update on Daughter Banks’ Hospitalization

Following a scary overnight hospitalization, Hilary Duff‘s 7-month-old daughter Banks is “on the mend.”

The Younger star provided a health update on her little one earlier this week when speaking to Us Weekly, revealing that her little bundle of joy, whom she welcomed with fiancé Matthew Koma in October, is healthy and happy.

“She’s fine,” Duff told the outlet. “She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection. Cedars took care of us. They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine.”

“She’s happy and on the mend, and she looks great,” she added.

The Disney Channel alum had revealed on Instagram on Monday, June 10 that her little girl was feeling under the weather.

“Right home to a sick baby,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her daughter sound asleep on her chest.

Just hours later, Duff took to her Instagram Story to elaborate on her little one’s illness, revealing that they had spent the night in the hospital.

“I actually have Banks’ vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital,” she wrote. “All I want is to watch handmaids [Tale] ughhhhhh.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who also shares 7-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and Koma had welcomed Banks in October of 2018.

“Banks Violet Bair [heart] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the actress had announced the news at the time. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

In the months since, Duff has documented Banks’ growth on social media, even revealing another health issue that her little girl was suffering from in a January post: colic.

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum sent out a plea on Instagram. “Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer…nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!”

“We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments,” she continued, adding, “Oh and happy new year [laughing out loud] [thank G for filters] [baby for sale] !!! [any takers]??”

Duff and Koma, who were first linked together in early 2017, announced in May of this year that they became engaged.