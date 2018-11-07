Hilary Duff Reveals Adorable Photo of Daughter Banks: ‘Not a Care in the World’

After announcing the birth of her second child last week, Hilary Duff cannot stop posting about her bundle of joy, Banks Violet Bair.

In a photo shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Disney Channel alum gave an inside look at her little girl’s busy schedule, which apparently includes a lot of sleeping and relaxation.

“Not a care in the world,” the actress, 31, captioned a photo of Banks sound asleep, tagging boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Duff and Koma welcomed baby Banks on Oct. 25, which was past the actress’ initial due date, something that Duff lamented in the days ahead of going into labor. Along with taking to Instagram to state that Banks’ “hotel stay is up,” she also revealed that she had attempted to induce labor by turning to Los Angeles-based Caioti Pizza’s special “Maternity Salad,” whose special dressing is said to kick start labor.

The mom-of-two – she shares 6-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex Mike Comrie – documented her pregnancy journey, even opening up about her birthing plan, a “natural, drug-free home birth,” when speaking on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast.

“It happened after I got pregnant but [while I was] still in my first trimester I just started thinking that I wanted a different experience. “I’m older now — I love motherhood more than anything. I never thought it could be this way. I never thought I could be so happy and so fulfilled,” she said.

“And I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are,” Duff continued. “My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest.”

Since welcoming Banks, Duff has continued to document just how proud of a mom she is, frequently sharing photos of her newborn along with Koma, neither of them shying away from showing the difficulties of parenthood. On Monday, Koma posted an image of Banks in the middle of a crying fit as they prepared for bed.

Duff and Koma reunited earlier this year following an on-again, off-again relationship. In June, they announced that they had “made a little princess of our own” before sharing video from their gender reveal party, which took place on Mother’s Day. While Banks is Duff’s second child, it is her first child with Koma.