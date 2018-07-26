Hilary Duff Admits ‘Pregnancy Is Hard’ in Growing Baby Bump Selfie

Hilary Duff is wearing her baby bump loud and proud. The 30-year-old mom of one shared a mirror selfie showing off her growing bump and discussing the difficult yet “lovely” and “special” aspects of pregnancy.

In the Instagram photo, Duff posts in an olive green bikini, putting her belly on full display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff admitted Wednesday. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless.”

She continued, “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.

She concluded with a reminder of encouragement and empowerment to all pregnant women. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨”

The photo is just the latest baby bump update from Duff, who has been sharing plenty of photos of the belly throughout her pregnancy. The former Lizzie McGuire star announced in June that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting their first child together, a girl. In the pregnancy announcement, Duff shared a photo of the couple kissing with her pregnant belly in view.

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Duff wrote under the pregnancy announcement photo.

Duff, who already shares 6-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, hockey player Mike Comrie, told Ryan Seacrest she was “relieved” to discover she was having a girl.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff told him on KIIS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

Adding another little one to her brood won’t be easy for Duff, who isn’t afraid to admit that balancing her career and parenting can be hard to do.

“I don’t always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others,” Duff told E! News recently. “I’m a mother first, so he’s always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, ‘Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?’”