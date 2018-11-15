Hilary Duff’s New Baby Banks Is Sweet as Strawberries in Sleepy Photo

Hilary Duff is enjoying life with newborn daughter baby Banks, the Younger actress taking to Instagram to share another photo of her sweet as strawberries daughter.

On Tuesday, Duff, 31, shared a sweet photo of her little girl snuggled up against her chest, the little one swaddled in a strawberry printed blanket, captioning the photo “Banks” with strawberry emojis on either side of her name.

Since welcoming her little girl last month, the actress has shared several photos with her and Koma’s bundle of joy.

“We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten,” baby Banks Violet Bair’s father and Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the little girls birth in October.

Duff, who had documented her pregnancy on social media, gave birth to baby Banks via a home water birth, something she had said she had wanted during an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. Returning to the podcast following her little girl’s birth, the actress opened up about the process of welcoming Banks into the world.

In the talk, Duff revealed she went into labor at 12:30 a.m. and reached out to her doula and midwives around 2 a.m. Although she expected her labor to move quickly given that this was her second child, she said that she was actually in labor “for a really long time.”

While her 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, was “totally calm” throughout the labor, Duff admitted that she had a few outbursts, including a moment when Koma attempted to help her relax.

“‘You have to shut up. You’re going to die if you say that again!’” she recalled saying.

Once it came time to push, it was a quick process, Duff revealed.

“It was, like, five pushes. That part didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it was going to,” she said. “It was very painful in my hips and then it was scary…just the overall bigness of what was happening than, ‘Ow, this hurts too bad, I can’t do it again.’”

After holding her baby girl in her arms for the first time, Duff has spent her time relaxing at home and adjusting to life as a mom-of-two, continuing to update fans on her home life with photos of baby Banks.