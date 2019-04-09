Hilaria Baldwin on Potential Miscarriage: ‘I’m Pretty Sure This Is Not Going to Stick’

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her emotional Instagram post revealing she is “likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

Sitting down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s episode of Today, the mom of four opened up about her potential miscarriage, which she first shared with her fans on Instagram on April 4, revealing that while she is “feeling okay,” she is “pretty sure” her pregnancy won’t last.

“I’m feeling O.K. This is something that has not been easy,” she said during the emotional interview. “I understand it and I wanted to come out and speak out about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women, we’re trained to deal with it silently.”

Baldwin, who shares daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, and Rafael Thomas, 3, with husband Alec Baldwin, went on to explain the moment that she first grew concerned.

“Anybody who has had children or multiple children, you know that you have your scans and your different appointments. The good news — they are always very chipper and they say wonderful things, and then there is the silence,” she said. “The silence makes you very nervous. This technician, she just kept on being quiet and kept on trying to find the heartbeat…and she said to me that the heartbeat is not very fast. Then I went in again, and in the life of an embryo — days, a week — it’s completely different. And it was the same.”

Baldwin, who faced backlash from some for being so open about her pregnancy struggle, said that the decision to be so open about her potential miscarriage wasn’t easy, but she ultimately chose to speak her truth because hiding the news would have been even more difficult.

“It’s a lot to ask of me but for me personally, it’d be harder for me to do it silently,” she said. “Being open for me just allowed me to relieve it a little bit. Secrets are only scary when they’re secrets. Once you let the secret out, it’s not so scary anymore.”

Her decision, she said, has been rewarding, as her openness has been met with mass amounts of support.

“Being able to be open and speak to other people … I got great advice,” she said. “This is something I’ve never gone through before. Women came on my Instagram or stopped me on the street and gave me such wisdom. This isn’t about me. This is about all of us.”

As for the future of her pregnancy, Baldwin admitted that she doesn’t believe it “will stick,” but she is prepared for either outcome.

“I think I’m going to have the answer one way or the other. I’m pretty sure this is not going to stick and, you know, when we agree to be parents, we have to accept the good and the bad…we have to open our hearts and realize that there is going to be hard moments, too,” she said.