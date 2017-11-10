Hilaria Baldwin Bares Baby Bump in First Trimester Underwear Selfie

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her first trimester baby bump! The mom of three, who’s expecting baby number four with husband Alec Baldwin, said she plans to document her journey every step of the way.

In the photo, the 33-year-old fitness guru posed with her arm over her stomach while wearing black lace lingerie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ciao first trimester!” she wrote in the caption. “If you are new to following me, I post [baby bump pictures] from time to time while I’m pregnant. I️ try to stay as healthy as possible while pregnant but embrace slowing down, eating a bit more, and celebrating my changing body. We all go through these changes while pregnant, it’s amazing, and I love to normalize it, rather than promoting being ashamed of gaining weight,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Hilaria shared a sweet gender reveal video on Instagram in which she and Alec revealed to their kids (Carmen, 4; Rafael, 2; Leonardo, 1) that they’ll soon have a baby brother.

More: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Steamy Makeout Video With Husband Alec

Hilaria, who is due in the spring, told Access Hollywood in October that she would be open to having another child, explaining, “For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one.”

“I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again,’” she added. “‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

Hilaria’s pregnancy news came a day after Alec admitted that he has treated women in a “sexist” way.

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule,” Baldwin told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s Steve Higgins during his tribute at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. “From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

He said he hopes workplace environments in and outside of Hollywood change in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and James Toback scandals.

“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well,” the 30 Rock actor said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”