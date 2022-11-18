Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Unique Name

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are parents of two. The Hills alums welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday, Nov. 17, as she revealed from her hospital bed in a Snapchat post. The 36-year-old beauty chose to name their son Ryker. "I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she said, adding that their new baby looks just like their older brother, Gunner Stone. Gunner was also in the room to witness his sibling being born.

The couple's representative told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement: "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!" They add that the pair's little one was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz. Montag Pratt has been chronicling her second pregnancy on social media. Beginning in an Instagram post on Nov. 16, she announced that she'd be going into labor any moment. After being sent home from the hospital, she said: "So I went home and we will see what happens from here. This baby is definitely keeping me on my toes, that's for sure. Not a false alarm because it was labor and happening, but it's just slowed down a little bit. So I'm gonna try to get a good night's sleep."

The former MTV star confirmed her second pregnancy in June. While discussing her expanding family with the publication, she beamed with excitement. "I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

She continued: "I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments."