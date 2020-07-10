Another Harry Potter baby is on the way! On Wednesday, actor Devon Murray announced that he and girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey are expecting their first child together. Murray, who portrayed Gryffindor's resident pyrophile Seamus Finnegan in the beloved films, shared the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of an infant's onesie with a sonogram image resting atop it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devon Murray (@devonmurrayofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

In the announcement, Murray gushed that "Baby Murray" was set to arrive on Jan. 14 of 2021. In the comments section, he added that he and McCaffrey, whom he began dating in November 2018, are "over the moon" to be growing their family by one. In another comment, he added that he and his girlfriend are "so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms."

The announcement was met with a flurry of excited responses from Murray's former co-stars as well as Harry Potter fans, who sent the couple congratulatory messages. Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, wrote, "Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad!" Responding, Murray said "he's "never been as excited in my life." One fan wrote that they were "delighted" for the happy couple and soon-to-be proud parents, another writing that they are "so happy" for Murray and McCaffrey. Murray even got a congratulatory message from Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who portrayed Pansy Parkinson and also has a little one on the way. Hefner, taking to the comment section, gushed, "Congratulations Dev!! So exciting."

The actor was feeling an overwhelming amount of love following the announcement. Just hours after sharing the exciting news, he took to his Instagram Story to share his thanks. In a message directed to his followers, Murray wrote, "Thank you all so much for your kind messages." He again added that he and his girlfriend are "both over the moon and so excited about meeting him/her."

Murray's Wednesday announcement makes him just the latest Harry Potter cast member to expand their family. Along with Hefner, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooper Hefner, actress Jessie Cave, who portrayed Ron Weasely's girlfriend Lavender Brown, announced in June that she is expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Alfie Brown. Meanwhile, Rupert Grint recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Georgia Groome.