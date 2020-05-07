Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The couple's publicist confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the statement read. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time." The couple has not revealed their daughter's name.

Grint and Groome were reported to be expecting last month after Groome was spotted with a baby bump while the two were out together in London. Grint's rep confirmed the news in a statement to E! News that read, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time." The couple has reportedly been dating since 2011 but has kept their relationship extremely private. Last year, they sparked marriage rumors when Groome was photographed wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, while Groome is also an English actor and starred in 2008's Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds," Grint told The Guardian in 2018. "I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

The 31-year-old recently spoke to ET about his AppleTV+ series, Servant, and said that he plans on showing his kids the Harry Potter films. "It's kind of surreal, but of course I will," he said. "It was a huge part of my life." "You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit," he added. "[Although] it was a great experience, and I've got great memories."