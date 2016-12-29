Happy Birthday, Katherine Heigl!

(Photo: Getty / David Livingston)

Katherine Heigl will ring in her 38th birthday on Nov. 24, and the talented actress has plenty of reasons to celebrate!

Heigl was born in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 24, 1978, and entered the entertainment industry at age nine after her aunt sent her photo to modeling agencies. She soon began acting, making her film debut in the 1992 movie That Night. Heigl continued working, and scored a role on the teen science-fiction show Roswell in 1999, Biography shares.

A few years later, the actress landed her most well-known role as Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy, which she appeared on from 2005-2010. Heigl won an Emmy for the role in 2007, and was also nominated for a Golden Globe. She also appeared in multiple films, and saw huge success with movies like Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers and Life as We Know It.

It was during her time on Grey’s Anatomy that Heigl met her now-husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley. Heigl was cast in one of Kelley’s music videos, and the rest was history. The pair married in 2007 and later adopted two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh Moon and 4-year-old Adalaide. Heigl is currently pregnant with the couple’s first son, due in January.

These days, Heigl is certainly staying busy- the actress currently runs her lifestyle blog, Those Heavenly Days, where she shares snaps from her daily life, as well as entertaining tips, recipes and more, and she is also set to star in the upcoming CBS show Doubt, a drama about a successful attorney from a boutique firm who begins to fall for a client that may have committed a brutal crime.

Along with acting, Heigl is heavily involved in charity work. She has worked with Best Friends Animal Society on several projects, and started Heigl’s Hounds of Hope with her mother, Nancy. The charity operates as part of the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which was created in 1986 to honor Heigl’s brother, who was killed in a car accident at age 15. Because of his death, Heigl is also a strong proponent of organ donation, and received the Dr. James S. Wolf Courage Award in 2005.

With an upcoming primetime show, a thriving blog and a baby on the way, we’re sure this year will be a great one for Heigl.