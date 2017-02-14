Hannah Davis Jeter Debuts Baby Bump One Day After Announcing Pregnancy

A post shared by JEFF K. KIM (@jeffkkim) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Hannah Davis Jeter put her baby bump on full display just one day after announcing her pregnancy, PEOPLE reports. The model and her husband Derek Jeter are expecting their first child together and it’s a baby girl!

During a press day for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in New York City, the 26-year-old showed off her growing belly in a fitted black skirt with lace-up detail. She paired her all-black look with a high ponytail for the day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hannah posed for her fifth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance a few weeks after she found out she was pregnant.

MORE: Derek Jeter Is Going to be a Dad! Wife Hannah Jeter Is Expecting Their First Child

She told Extra on Tuesday that her pregnancy cravings are in full swing. “So I don’t eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting,” she said. “I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that … anything salty, sweet.”

Hannah revealed her pregnancy on Monday in an essay for The Players’ Tribune. “Pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” wrote the mom-to-be.

If you are currently pregnant and need new ways to style your baby bump in the winter, be sure to check out our slideshow for a few tips.

Related:

Derek Jeter Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With New Wife Hannah Davis Jeter

New York Yankee, Derek Jeter and Swimsuit Model Hannah Davis Just Got Married

Ciara Goes Make-Up Free and Shows off Growing Baby Bump