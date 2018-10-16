‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes First Child

Blessed be the fruit! The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress announced on Instagram Monday that she and husband Tim Loden have welcomed their first child, a son.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the Australian actress captioned a black and white photo of herself cradling her bundle of joy. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

In May, the actress announced that she and Loden, whom she married in 2017 in Northern California, were expecting their first child together.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama,” she wrote in the announcement. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

Following the announcement, the actress frequently updated her fans on her pregnancy journey, sharing photos of her growing baby bump and opening up about her pregnancy cravings, which included watermelon.

While Strahovski initially attempted to keep the gender of her baby secret, she accidentally revealed at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 that she and Loden were expecting a baby boy.

“Just gonna hold him in there and hope for the best,” Strahovski told E!‘s Giuliana Rancic. “Now we have [announced it]. So it’s out!”

Strahovski’s current life is very different to the life of her on-screen counterpart, Serena Joy Waterford, on the Hulu original series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Living in a male-dominated world, Serena is among the women unable to conceive, a juxtaposition that she initially attempted to hide while on set.

“It was quite interesting hiding the pregnancy actually, as my first trimester was [from] episode nine through to the end of The Handmaid’s Tale,” she told Australian talk show The Project. “That’s why it got tricky. In the end I was over hiding it so I said, ‘you know what, I’m pregnant. People thought I had the flu. They were scared to come near me.”

Strahovski’s portrayal of Serena, a character who she said people find “despicable” and “hate” but also “have moments when you feel sorry for her,” recently earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.