Halsey Responds to Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Evan Peters’ Child

It was recently rumored that Halsey might be pregnant with Evan Peters‘ child, and now the singer has responded to those reports. Taking to Twitter, Halsey joked about the rumors, saying, “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes.” She later added, “Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes.” Many of Halsey’s fans have since been commenting on her posts, with one writing, “If you ever do get pregnant I can’t wait for u to be like IT’S NOT PANCAKES THIS TIME!!”

medias: halsey is pregnant!!1!!1! reality: “yeah Evan feel those abs you could never” pic.twitter.com/PC1xDTrnFR — dayana (@gloriousdayh) November 18, 2019

“I was kinda hoping that you’d just accidentally ordered too much food and were too stubborn to leave some of it (libras) so u ended up eating like 3 meals in 1 sitting,” another user commented.

“Are you sure? idk….. i think WE would know if YOU were pregnant first …. but idk,” someone else said sarcastically.

figured it was just a food baby or something lol i always have to rub my belly after a big meal — meghan (@lipalany) November 19, 2019

“The news tomorrow: Halsey breaking gender norms with new pancake child,” another person joked.

“Wow pancakes yea got a name yet? What about maple apple or chocolate chip?” one more user quipped.

The new pregnancy rumors came after a photo of Halsey and Peters began circulating, showing them both with their hands on her belly.

Notably, this is not the first time that Halsey has had to face pregnancy rumors, and it isn’t even the first time this year that she’s had to address them.

Back in February, Halsey addressed pregnancy speculation after teasing that she had the “biggest secret” to tell fans. This led to rumors she was pregnant, prompting her to reply.

“People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant,” she wrote in a tweet. “Which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on [you], I’m doing BOTH. However STILL not pregnant!”

She has spoken about becoming a parent one day, however, as evident by a 2018 Marie Claire interview Halsey did. “I’ve played Madison Square Garden. I have a No. 1 album. I don’t have very many bucket-list things left besides carrying a child. It’s a personal goal and a weird one,” she said.

“Once my tour is over, I feel like anything could happen,” she went on to say at the time, referring to tour she’d been on. “I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant. I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen.”

Peters does not yet appear to have addressed the pregnancy rumors.

