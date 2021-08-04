Halsey Breastfeeds Their Baby Boy at Park to Mark World Breastfeeding Week

✖

Halsey is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with newborn son Ender Riley Aydin. After welcoming their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin last month, the "Without You" singer, 26, shared a sweet look at their life with the 2-week-old to Instagram Tuesday, enjoying time outside while breastfeeding the little boy.

Sporting a tan hat and palm tree print tank top, Halsey smiles while looking away from the camera while holding Ender in their arms. Hashtagging World Breastfeeding Week, the new mom captioned the shot, "We arrived just in time!" Celebs like January Jones left heart emojis and kind words in the comment section, with one follower calling "Mommy Halsey" the "cutest thing" they had ever seen. "Thank you for using your platform to normalize breastfeeding!" another person commented, as another added, "You’re such a beautiful mama, couldn’t be prouder of you."

Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender on July 14. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the "Nightmare" artist wrote alongside photos from his birth. It came as a surprise to fans in January when Halsey announced they were expecting their first child in January, clarifying weeks later that the pregnancy was "100% planned." They added, however, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

It was a long journey to motherhood for Halsey, who has been open about their experience with endometriosis, including surgeries and a miscarriage. Changing their pronouns to she/they, Halsey shared that during their pregnancy, they had a shift in their perception of gender entirely," despite expecting to have "very strong, binary feelings" about womanhood during the experience.

"I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote in February on Instagram. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely." They continued that being so sensitive to their body made them "hyper aware of [their] humanness and that's all."

Halsey plans to release their next album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, on August 27, sharing the cover art featuring her seated on a throne with an exposed breast and a baby to Instagram. "This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," they wrote in the caption. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully"

"My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being," they continued, adding that while there is a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding," hopefully this art would be a step in the right direction.