Actress and former model Aarti Chabria is a first-time mom at the age of 41! Chabira, known for her roles in titles like Raja Bhaiya and Milenge Milenge, welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Yuvaan, with her husband Visharad Beedassy on March 4, she confirmed to the Hindustan Times on April 5, just a day after sharing with fans that she was expecting.

"To be a mother is the most powerful feeling in the world. No amount of money, fame or success can match up to this feeling," the actress told the outlet, revealing that little Yuvaan made his way into the world after she and her husband, who she married in 2019, struggled with fertility issues for years and tragically suffered a miscarriage.

"In the past, I have had a failed pregnancy, that's why I didn't want to really talk before time. But I am not shying away from it because it is normal. At the end of the day, I am a human being," she shared, explaining that while she sought treatments to get pregnant, "these treatments can wreak havoc on your body. I was getting a double chin, my body was getting out of shape, it was reacting badly to different medicines and I couldn't cope. I wasn't willing to do more than even one cycle, I was done."

According to Chabria, after stopping treatments, she ended up getting pregnant naturally. Recalling that positive pregnancy test, she said, "It was so blissful and a huge surprise for me and my husband."

While Chabria and Beedassy have already welcomed their little boy into the world, they opted to keep the pregnancy secret. The actress revealed that she made public appearances throughout her first trimester and "was wearing my ghagras very high-waist, using dupattas to hide my bump beautifully and wearing flowy Anarkali." She and her husband ultimately announced the pregnancy over the weekend when Chabria shared a photo to Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump. In the post, Chabria touched on her pregnancy struggles, writing in part, "don't let this picture fool you, the journey hasn't been easy. To the women out there who are struggling to be mothers, trust me I know the pain and struggle when it's (pregnancy) not happening."

She told the Hindustan Times that "there is no right time set in stone, so I thought I will talk about it when I am ready. Now, I feel ready because it's been a month since my baby was delivered."