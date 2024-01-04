'Good Morning America' Anchor Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Good Morning America's Janai Norman has welcomed baby number three! The weekend morning anchor and her husband announced on Christmas Eve that they had welcomed their third child together, a baby boy. The little one is Norman's third child, as the journalist is also mom to a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

"Dear Santa, We've already got more than we could've ever imagined to wish for," Norman wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with her newborn resting on her chest. "We welcomed baby boy Earthside last month. Born safely at home with daddy, big brother and sister nearby." She continued, "The five of us. Our family is complete and blessed beyond our wildest dreams. Eternally grateful to @cihuapahtlimc for again empowering me to trust my body and birth new life comfortably on my terms."

.@Janai Norman is now a mom of three!



"I am really grounded in gratitude and soaking up these moments."



Norman made headlines in April when she announced she was pregnant live on Good Morning America, surprising co-anchors Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez, and Somara Theodore with the news. Teasing her educational nature show Oh, Baby!, Norman revealed, "We talk about baby animals, but this one, it's about our favorite types of babies, human babies. I'm having another one." A confetti cannon then went off as her shocked co-workers congratulated the expectant mother. "You kept a secret from me!" Johnson exclaimed at the time.

Norman later shared the moment on her Instagram page, writing, "The only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top. This couldn't have been a more fun, fulfilling, and well-planned announcement. Huge thanks to @shaunmtfrancis & @adamdanielsusa for keeping the secret and pulling it off flawlessly."

She later told PEOPLE that it was GMA viewers who were the first to know she was pregnant. "The Saturday before I found out there were two different viewers who commented in places and were like 'Hey, is Janai pregnant?'" Norman revealed. "And even that day that I found out I posted a picture that said 'Caption this' and somebody said 'Surprise pregnancy'. I don't know what it is but some viewers just know, so I'm excited to confirm."

In November, Norman's co-hosts surprised her with an on-air baby shower, which Good Morning America shared later on social media. "Showering Janai with love and well wishes as she embarks on this beautiful journey toward baby number three! #Congrats #BabyShower," the caption read.