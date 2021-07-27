Alev Aydin: Meet Halsey's Boyfriend

✖

Halsey gave birth to her first child this month, but many fans are still catching up on the father, her boyfriend Alev Aydin. Halsey first introduced Aydin to her fans in January at the same time that she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Since then, Aydin has become a public figure in his own right.

Halsey and Aydin have apparently been friends for a while, though it is not clear when their relationship turned romantic. We know that Aydin is 37 years old — 11 years older than Halsey — and that he is a professional screenwriter. Aydin's best known work to date is a short film called Small Shots, which tells the story of two struggling actors trying to find their breakout role in Hollywood. He also wrote and starred in the 2013 cult hit dramedy Lonely Boy, which is about a bachelor struggling with schizophrenia.

Aydin brings all of this to a relatively new relationship with Halsey, though the two seem to have been friends for some time now. As far back as March 2019, he shared a "throwback" photo with Halsey on Instagram, meaning that the two must have been well-acquainted before then.

The timeline of their current romantic entanglement is less clear. Halsey fans are very familiar with her heartbreaking romance with rapper G-Eazy, which ended for good in 2018. She then dated sing Yungblud for an unclear period of time, followed by a fling with her long-time celebrity crush Evan Peters. In March of 2020, she was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest accompanied by Yungblud, but sometime between then and January of 2021 she began seeing Aydin.

The two likely met in Los Angeles, California, though Aydin splits his time between the west coast and New York City. In the fall, he and Halsey were spotted together at Blick shopping for art supplies, in photos published by The Daily Mail. It is unclear if they were romantically linked at the time, or how serious they were.

Whatever the case, the end result is Halsey's pregnancy announcement earlier this year. The singer posed in loose jeans and a knitted bikini top for a bright and colorful photoshoot with her midsection exposed. She tagged Aydin in the post, and he shared it on his Instagram Story. He also commented on Halsey's post: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

For more details, fans will apparently have to wait for the stars to open up. Halsey has continued to post about her pregnancy and childbirth online but has not gone into great detail about her relationship with Aydin.