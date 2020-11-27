Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Kids Apple and Moses on Thanksgiving

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow surrounded herself with family for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, the Goop founder took to Instagram to share a rare photo of herself with her two children – daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin — and the family dog Gaucho as they paid tribute to her late father Bruce Paltrow.

In the post, one of just a handful of images the actor-turned-entrepreneur has shared of her children on social media, Paltrow revealed that as her family celebrated the holiday, she "was able to visit my father's resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life." She reflected on how "life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

The Thursday message was met with plenty of responses from Paltrow's fellow celebrities as well as fans, with Reese Witherspoon commenting, "so true" alongside a red heart emoji. Dianna Agron, meanwhile said that she was "sending love" Paltrow's way. Responding, a fan said that the actress' message was "beautiful," adding that they were "sending love to you and your family."

Bruce, a movie producer, was married to Paltrow's mother, actress Blythe Danner, from 1969 until his death in 2002. Bruce passed away at the age of 58 due to complications from pneumonia and a recurrence of throat cancer, according to E! News. His passing is something that Paltrow has spoken about on numerous occasions, reflecting on his cancer diagnosis and subsequent death in a past Goop newsletter.

"I got a call that changed my life. My father had been diagnosed with throat cancer, and it was stage four. Although he underwent treatment and survived for another four years, I watched his health deteriorate slowly until his death in 2002," she wrote, the Daily Mail reports, going on to reveal, "I always hold on to his wedding ring. I ask it questions, I feel like it keeps me safe. I really sense the energy of his soul, I don’t think that evaporates."

Speaking on the Armchair Experts podcast in March 2019, Paltrow, speaking on the impact her father had on her life, revealed that she married husband Brad Falchuck near the location where her father’s ashes are buried, stating, "his ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad … kind of on my dad."