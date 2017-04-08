Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About Exhausting Herself as a Mother and the Toll it Took

When it comes to being a mom, Gwyneth Paltrow has had to learn the hard way how to find a proper balance.

According to PEOPLE, her philosophy on handling Apple, 12 and Moses, 10, has changed as they have gotten older.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When my kids were younger, I put them first to the point where I exhausted myself,” Paltrow said. “It led to me being short-tempered. I thought, ‘What if I gave myself permission to take a 20-minute nap and let them be on their iPads and not beat myself up?’ ”

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Sculpted Abs — and We’ve Got Her Workout Secret

The thing that made Paltrow realize it was a real problem, however, was when her website, Goop, did a piece on post-natal depletion and so many women were commenting saying that they felt like they couldn’t recover, either.

“I would say honestly every day what I do for my health is make sure that I really connect and hug my children. And lie with them at night,” she said.

“Nothing fills me up more. They say that if you strengthen and amplify your family and love connections, it’s the best thing for your health, so I always try to make sure that I do that every day. It’s not hard — they’re pretty cute!” Paltrow added.

We certainly can’t deny Paltrow’s kiddos cute factor, but we are guessing learning to take a step back probably helps big time, too!

Related:

This Is the New Hot Yoga Trend Gwyneth Paltrow Can’t Get Enough of

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Selfie With Boyfriend Brad Falchuk on His Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow Just Posted a Guide to Anal Sex, In Case You Were Interested