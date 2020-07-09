Gwen Stefani's 11-Year-Old Son Broke Both His Arms Within 6 Weeks

Gwen Stefani's 11-year-old son Zuma is on the mend after breaking both of his arms within a 6-week period, a story Zuma's dad, Gavin Rossdale, shared on an episode of Haute TV's What's Cooking series published on July 1. "My little boy, Zuma, he had an accident," Rossdale said. "He broke his left arm on his bike and got a gash in his leg and got five stitches."

"He really beat himself up, which is bad enough except that two weeks ago, when we first got here from being not here, in four hours, he fell off a chair and broke his right arm," the rocker continued. "So now that's just healed and he [breaks] his left arm." Rossdale confirmed that Zuma is "all fixed up" and praised the tween for his strength, calling him a "really tough kid."

"I'd be terrified if any of the other kids had to go through what he went through, 'cause he's by far the toughest," he said before joking, "Basically his right leg is... the only extremity that's safe at this point. He's amazing. He's got the kids' Motrin, he does his drugs every six hours to bring the pain down. And he's doing fine. I have to remind him to not lean on his broken arm." Rossdale shares Zuma and sons Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6, with Stefani and is also dad to 31-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe from a previous relationship.

In April, Rossdale discussed co-parenting during the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that it was difficult to co-parent while his sons were in Oklahoma with Stefani and Blake Shelton. "It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "I think it's ok for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody." Rossdale added that he is being very "mindful" of his sons. "I know who's around me — no one is," he said. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you're prone to whoever they're with."

"I miss them, and they should be back," he continued, joking that while he was happy about the situation at first, "now I'm like, 'I prefer it when they're around.'"