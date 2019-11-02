‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Reveals Pregnancy With ‘Addams Family’-Themed Halloween Photo

Caterina Scorsone has a matching baby bump with her Grey’s Anatomy character. The actress behind Amelia Shepherd announced she is pregnant with her third child in a stunning Halloween family photo. Scorsone took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her bump, husband and singer-songwriter Rob Giles, 7-year-old daughter Eliza and 2-year-old daughter Pippa in their best Addams Family costumes.

“Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven,” the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Co-star Camilla Luddington took to the comments section to celebrate the big news writing, “Omg this is GREAT!!!!!!!!” Co-star Alex Blue Davis also wrote, “This is amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caterina Scorsone (@caterinascorsone) on Nov 1, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

The pregnancy announcement comes soon after the ABC medical drama series revealed Amelia was pregnant with her very new boyfriend Link’s (Chris Carmack) baby. It was not revealed if the actress’ real-life pregnancy might have played a part in the crafting of the show’s storyline.

Since Scorsone welcomed her second child, Pippa, in 2016, the actress has been an outspoken advocate for those diagnosed with Down Syndrome, E! News writes.

“A lot of parents who find out their new baby has Down syndrome worry about what the impact of having a child with differences will be on their other kids,” she recently wrote on Instagram along with a video of her daughters dancing. “They haven’t seen it modeled so they are afraid of it. I wish I could show everyone the joy and sweetness and love that has expanded and grown in our family since Pippa was born.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caterina Scorsone (@caterinascorsone) on Oct 30, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

Caterina continued, “There is no book, or movie, or conversation that I could have with my older daughter that would have taught her the love and perspective that having a sister with differences has. The two of them are crazy about each other and the differences give rise to a kind of tenderness I could only have wished for between typical siblings. Pippa is truly the greatest gift I could have given her big sister and I am so deeply grateful that she chose our family to shake up and wake up with her light.”

Congratulations to the Grey’s Anatomy star and her family! The show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.