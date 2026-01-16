Gordon Ramsey’s Daughter Recently Got Married

Gordon Ramsey has a new son, at least by marriage. The famous chef’s daughter recently got married.

Holly Ramsay ended 2025 by saying “I Do” to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Their engagement was announced in September 2024.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Kitchen Nightmares star revealed details of the special day on social media. “I’m truly so lucky,” he wrote alongside an Instagram post of the father-daughter duo, “being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty! I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

The ceremony was held at The Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the U.K. Holly looked stunning in a white satin full-length gown and matching white veil. People shared snapshots from the occasion. Her dad donned a traditional black tuxedo paired with a white button-down shirt and black bow tie. The groom also shared some memories to his social media, captioning a Dec. 27 Instagram Stories post featuring a photo of the sunrise, “Morning of our wedding.”

The wedding was attended by some famous faces. Spice Girls standout Victoria Beckham, her husband David Beckham and son Romeo Beckham were attendees.

Regarding getting engaged in 2024, Holly beamed in an Instagram post. “I am marrying my best friend,” she wrote in her post’s caption. “I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.” She continued, “Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍. I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful [sic] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. 💍🫶🏻✨🪩💗🧁.”