Gordon Ramsay Doesn’t Hold Back When Asked If He’ll Adjust His Menu for People Taking Weight Loss Drugs

Gordon Ramsay isn’t mincing words when it comes to restaurants accommodating people taking weight-loss injections like Mounjaro and Ozempic.

Speaking with The Sunday Times for an interview published on Nov. 9, the celebrity chef and restaurateur, 59, spoke with his signature vigor when asked if he would follow in the footsteps of Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck restaurant in adjusting his menus to include reduced portions for those using the Type 2 diabetes drugs.

“That is absolute bullshit,” Ramsay said. “There’s no f—king way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab … The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f—king place!”

He added, “There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f—k by 10:30 in the evening.”

Instead, Ramsay preached the value of self-discipline. “The older you get in this industry, you feel the downside of not getting the balance right,” he said. “You can get sucked in, it gets too much and it destroys you, so I’ve always kept that incredible discipline of having a foot in each camp. I have to find time and space to balance out and recalibrate.”

The Hell’s Kitchen star has also become “incredibly pissed off with the boring philosophers who go, ‘Well in my day it was much harder’” to open a restaurant, saying that modern-day customer demands make the business more difficult than it’s ever been.



“[Celiacs], dietary requirements … there’s so many demands now from customers; we were never faced with that kind of complication 20 to 30 years ago,” he told the outlet.

Another modern annoyance is people who are on their phones in restaurants, using “f—ing ring lights and posting about how good the food is.”

While the MasterChef star acknowledged that it’s beneficial for restaurants to keep up online, he said a certain type of influencer ruins the dining experience for others, claiming that the issue is the worst in the U.S., “because they’re constantly taking f—king pictures with their flashlights on.”