‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shows off Her ‘New Night Life’ With Baby Jack

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak has a new definition for “night life” now that her son Jack is here. The first-time mom shared a selfie while breastfeeding Jack in an Indianapolis hospital early Saturday.

“I figure if I AM Jack’s late night snack, the gentlemanly thing for him to do is at least hold mine,” Starsiak wrote, referring to the cookie on Jack’s shoulder. She added the hashtags “comb breast feeding cookies” and “my new night life.”

Fans laughed at the image, replying with tears of joy emojis and comments about the funny parts of motherhood she would soon experience.

“Precious moments… and yes! He should hold your snack! Sweet little thing…,” wrote one user.

“Keep that sense of humor Mina… there will be time when you will need it,” added another.

On the image Starsiak also tagged Cafe Baby To Go, an Indianapolis based company that delivers fresh baby food to your door.

“We’re so happy [Mina Starsiak] is enjoying her Café Baby lactation cookies. Looks like little Jack is enjoying them too,” the company wrote on its own Instagram page.

Starsiak also shared another adorable photo of Jack wearing a onesie that reads, “Last night is a blur… I remember sucking ti–es and then s–ting myself.”

“Hey may have gotten his daddy’s looks, but that’s definitely moms sense of humor,” Starsiak wrote in the caption.

Starsiak, 33, welcomed Jack Richard on Thursday, Aug. 9 at St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. He is Starsiak and husband Stephen Hawk’s first baby. The couple married in June 2016 and they also have three dogs, Frank, Beatrice and Sophie.

Jack Richard weighted 6 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 19 inches at the time of his birth.

Starsiak is the star of HGTV’s Good Bones, a home renovation show co-starring her mother, Karen E. Laine, and filmed in Indianapolis. The mother-daughter duo are also the owners of Two Chicks And A Hammer.

After announcing her pregnancy in February, Starsiak said she had to start slowing down, but that was no easy task for the self-described workaholic.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Starsiak said in February. “I definitely took my time, and I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband, who is just the greatest, and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”

However, that does not mean Good Bones is coming to an end. In fact, the show was renewed for season four in July, and Starsiak becoming a new mom could provide enough material for a subplot.

“We wish them the best of everything,” HGTV said in a statement in February. “And, we’ve already got a tiny silver hammer waiting for out newest little renovator!”

Photo credit: Facebook/Mina Starsiak