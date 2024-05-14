Lea Michele Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 on Mother's Day

Lea Michele is having a girl. The Glee alum celebrated Mother's Day with a gender reveal post to her Instagram account. "The most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕" she captioned a post of her in white with her belly exposed holding pink flowers. She announced she was expecting her second child in an Instagram post last month.

In the first photograph, she smiles as she looks down and places her hands on her pregnant belly. The second picture is a close-up shot of her and her growing bump. "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the post.

Michele has been married to Zandy Reich since March 2019. They have a three-year-old son, Ever Leo, who was born in 2022. In 2022, the actress spoke of her love for her husband while balancing juggling new motherhood.

"I'm figuring it out." "I have the best husband — he's so wonderful — and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge," she said at the time. During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, she admitted that she "couldn't see things clearly" before she married her husband and became a mother.

"It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life, I think to a fault," she said. "I think I have this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life. And then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy," she added, noting, "was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us—that I would never wish on anybody—but it did."

Her pregnancy with Ever was not easy. She also has been open about her fertility struggles before having her son. Congrats to the soon-to-be mama of two.